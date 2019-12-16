UrduPoint.com
PM Khan Calls On US Senator Lindsey Graham

Mon 16th December 2019 | 11:38 AM

PM Khan calls on US Senator Lindsey Graham

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present there in the meeting between PM Khan and US Senator Lindsey Graham.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan called on US Senator Lindsey Graham, according to media reports here on Monday.

Prime Minister held meeting with Graham and discussed the things of mutual interests and Pak-US relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present there.

The reports said that Senator Lindsey Graham arrived at the PAF Base Nur Khan, Rawalpindi via special plane and then reached Islamabad with a four-member delegation. US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones and Foreign Office officials welcomed the representatives upon their arrival in Pakistan.

