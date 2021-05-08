PM Khan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman affirm commitment to deepen existing bilateral ties

(@fidahassanain)

JEDDAH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have affirmed the commitment to further deepen and diversify the existing bilateral political, economic, trade, defence and security ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The understanding came at their meeting in Jeddah in which they held wide ranging talks on bilateral, regional and international issues.

The talks were marked by exceptional cordiality and a commitment to fortify the upward trajectory in the bilateral relationship.

During the meeting, special emphasis was laid on increasing Saudi investments in Pakistan, collaboration in the field of energy, and increased job opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's abiding support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, and expressed special reverence accorded to the Land of the two Holy Mosques by the people of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Crown Prince's recently launched "Green Saudi Arabia and Green middle East" initiatives and hoped to build upon the synergies between the vision of the Crown Prince and his own initiatives including the "10 billion Trees Tsunami".

Acknowledging the positive and constructive role of more than two million Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom, the two leaders discussed ways to maximize mutual benefit from cooperation in the human resource sector.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman exchanged views on regional and international issues.

The Prime Minister outlined his vision of a peaceful neighbourhood to advance the objectives of national economic development.

Highlighting the situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He also highlighted Pakistan's consistent efforts to support peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister lauded the Crown Prince for the Kingdom's efforts and initiatives aimed at reinforcing and further promoting regional peace and security.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince signed the Agreement on Establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC).

The Council, co-chaired by the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince, is designed to impart strategic direction to the development of Pakistan-Saudi relations.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the SPSCC will play a catalytic role in fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The two leaders also witnessed signing of a number of bilateral agreements/Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs).

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.