ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's fight was for protecting the country from looters and plunderers who inflicted harm to the national interest.

The Defence Minister who is also President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, expressed these views while addressing the Amar Bil Maroof March-cum-power show here at the Parade Ground of the Federal capital.

Khattak said, "The valiant leader is not going anywhere and I urge the PTI supporters to stand with Imran Khan".

The minister underlined that the National Assembly Members who left the party at this time were never the genuine party members.

Khattak urged the crowd to enshrine their trust in the prime minister in the next elections.

He hoped that the masses would continue to be with Imran Khan till the day he breathes his last.