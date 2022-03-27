UrduPoint.com

PM Khan's Fight To Protect Pakistan From Looters: Khattak

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PM Khan's fight to protect Pakistan from looters: Khattak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's fight was for protecting the country from looters and plunderers who inflicted harm to the national interest.

The Defence Minister who is also President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, expressed these views while addressing the Amar Bil Maroof March-cum-power show here at the Parade Ground of the Federal capital.

Khattak said, "The valiant leader is not going anywhere and I urge the PTI supporters to stand with Imran Khan".

The minister underlined that the National Assembly Members who left the party at this time were never the genuine party members.

Khattak urged the crowd to enshrine their trust in the prime minister in the next elections.

He hoped that the masses would continue to be with Imran Khan till the day he breathes his last.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

9 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

18 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

18 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

18 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>