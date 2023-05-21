LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday met with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and exchanged views with him on the current situation in the country.

The son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Federal minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain greeted the prime minister on his arrival at their residence.

The prime minister inquired after the health of chief of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Shujaat.

The prime minister appreciated the statement of Chaudhry Shujaat for giving punishment to the rioters involved in the incidents of May 9.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that every patriotic person wanted punishment for the persons who caused embarrassment to the nation.

The prime minister said the government would recompense for the pain and anguish felt by the nation and families of martyrs.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain praised the prime minister for his passion and services to pull the country out of problems.

The prime minister thanked the allied parties for their undiluted support, cooperation and guidance.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain was also present in the meeting.