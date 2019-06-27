UrduPoint.com
PM Not Violated Any Provision Of Code Of Conduct In His Ghotki Visit: PM's Counsel Submits Reply To ECP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:20 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Counsel Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday, in a reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan, maintained that the Prime Minister, being a law abiding, principled and disciplined leader of the nation, had not violated any provision of code of conduct and he had gone to Ghotki to extend condolences to the family of deceased federal cabinet member Ali Mohammad Mehr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's Counsel Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday, in a reply to the Election Commission of Pakistan, maintained that the Prime Minister, being a law abiding, principled and disciplined leader of the nation, had not violated any provision of code of conduct and he had gone to Ghotki to extend condolences to the family of deceased Federal cabinet member Ali Mohammad Mehr.

Dr Babar Awan submitted reply to the show cause notice in the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding violation of election code of conduct, issued by Regional Election Commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the Prime Minister.

According to the details issued by party's Central Media Department Prime Minister Imran Khan's Counsel Dr. Babar Awan met Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Babar Yaqoob Fateh Mohammad and has submitted reply to the show cause notice issued by Regional Election Commissioner NA-205 Benazirabad to the PM over alleged violation of ECP's code of conduct on 19-06-2019.� Dr.

Babar said that PTI has deep respect for the electoral laws and code of conduct and the prime minister during his stay in Ghotki, had not participated in any political program/meeting/rally, nor he made any political statement or press talk. He went on to say that Para 17(part-B) of the code of conduct bars the President, Prime Minister, Cabinet members and Members of Parliament from taking part in election campaign in any manner.

Dr Awan implied that the aforementioned clause doesn't bar religious visit for condolence. He said that the malicious, scandalous and baseless complaint, filed by the candidate was publicity-driven and an attempt to make hype in the media. "We reserve the right of filing a proper complaint for initiation of proceedings for making false and dishonest statement before the Commission", he said. It is therefore requested, Dr. Babar Awan added, the copy of the complaint along with affidavit of the complaint be provided and show cause notice issued be withdrawn, being misconceived and without any legal justification.

