PM Projecting Pakistan's Soft Image: Suri

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

PM projecting Pakistan's soft image: Suri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had projected the soft image of Pakistan internationally, besides enhancing trade ties with other countries.

The government under the dynamic leadership of prime minister, he said, had adopted prudent policies in all sectors, which had enhanced the respect of green passport.

US President Donald Trump had given credit to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking measures to ensure an across the board accountability process in the country, Suri said after inaugurating tube-wells in many areas of Quetta city to provide clean water to the people.

He said, "Water is an invaluable gift of the nature and the people should use it according to their need. The human survival depends on water." Suri said te government was working on various projects to overcome shortage of clean drinking water, which was the main issue of residents of Quetta.

He said five solar energy powered tube-wells had been set up in different areas of the city with the cooperation of China Diplomat, which would help cope with water shortage in respective areas.

He said Mangi Dam after completion would be helpful in overcoming water shortage. All tub-wells set up for irrigation would be converted on solar system, he added.

The deputy speaker said Federal Minister for Water and Power Omar Ayub Khan was seriously planning to tackle the electricity crisis in the province as 75 per cent agriculture tube-wells in the province were run on electricity, he said.

He said the Chinese ambassador had inaugurated Chinese centers in universities of Balochistan where students would be imparted technical knowledge to take advantage of CPEC projects.

Qasim Khan Suri said foreigners were investing in Pakistan owing to the positive business friendly policies adopted by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Saudi Arabia, he said, was establishing an oil refinery in Gwadar, which would have a positive impact on the country's economy.

He said the present government was making Gwadar an international trading hub. An international airport was being constructed in Gwadar, which was being connected with the National Grid to overcome the power crisis.

Industrial zones were also being built in Balochistan which would create thousands job opportunities for the youth, he added.

Suri said about Rs 640 million had been saved in eight month by decreasing expenditure of the National Assembly as per the prime minister's austerity drive.

On the occasion, Managing Director of WASA Mujeebur-Rehman Qambaran was present.

Earlier, the NA deputy speaker also heard public complaints related to water.

