PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend a briefing on Central Business District, Walton and will meet the investors of the mega real estate project.

LAHORE: KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Lahore on-one day official tour on Friday (today).

Ravi Urban Development Authority will also brief the Prime Minister about the Ravi Urban Development project.

Later, the Prime Minister will chair important meetings on the province's administrative and development affairs.