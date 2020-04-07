UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Says Action To Be Taken Against Those Responsible For Wheat, Sugar Crisis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:43 PM

PM says action to be taken against those responsible for wheat, sugar crisis

The PM says the inquiry report has been made public on his directives and now they are waiting for the Commission’s report on April 25.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that action would be taken after report of the commission against all those involved in wheat and sugar crisis.

He assured the action against all those responsible for the trouble.

He gave these remarks while chairing meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad. The PM said that he took the members of the cabinet into confidence before making reshuffle.

“The inquiry report was released on my directives,” said the PM, adding that he fulfilled his promise of making the report public. The participants in the meeting discussed ongoing political situation in the country and pondered on the recommendations for improvement of the system.

On Sunday, the PM said that the inquiry report would be made public and said that it was his promise with the public.

The inquiry report prepared by the FIA held Jahangir Khan Tareen, brother of Khusro Bakhtiar and others as major beneficiaries of wheat and sugar crisis.

Sami Ullah Chaudhary, Punjab Minister for food, also resigned from his office voluntarily, saying that he was accused of not bringing reforms in his ministry. He said he was stepping away until was proven innocent in the inquiry and handed over his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Federal Investigation Agency Sunday All From Cabinet Wheat Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Waqar Younas asks PCB to make policy to stop exodu ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections exceeds 140,000 in Spain

16 minutes ago

150% rise in number of e-stores: TRA

31 minutes ago

'Coronavirus may increase in next few days'

48 minutes ago

Pollen grains in capital reach 'very high' categor ..

7 seconds ago

Protective kits distributed among University of Ag ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.