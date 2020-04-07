PM says action to be taken against those responsible for wheat, sugar crisis

(@fidahassanain)

The PM says the inquiry report has been made public on his directives and now they are waiting for the Commission’s report on April 25.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that action would be taken after report of the commission against all those involved in wheat and sugar crisis.

He assured the action against all those responsible for the trouble.

He gave these remarks while chairing meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad. The PM said that he took the members of the cabinet into confidence before making reshuffle.

“The inquiry report was released on my directives,” said the PM, adding that he fulfilled his promise of making the report public. The participants in the meeting discussed ongoing political situation in the country and pondered on the recommendations for improvement of the system.

On Sunday, the PM said that the inquiry report would be made public and said that it was his promise with the public.

The inquiry report prepared by the FIA held Jahangir Khan Tareen, brother of Khusro Bakhtiar and others as major beneficiaries of wheat and sugar crisis.

Sami Ullah Chaudhary, Punjab Minister for food, also resigned from his office voluntarily, saying that he was accused of not bringing reforms in his ministry. He said he was stepping away until was proven innocent in the inquiry and handed over his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.