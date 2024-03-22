PM Seeks Comprehensive Strategy For Increase In IT Exports
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday sought a comprehensive strategy for increase in information technology exports of the country on priority basis
He was chairing a meeting on progress of the information technology sector. Prominent information technology experts attended the meeting and gave their proposals.
The PM said information technology had a prominent role in the economy. The capacity of the information technology sector to boost the country's economy would be utilized, he added.
He said every sector of the economy would be modernized with the use of technology.
Youth would be provided facilities of international level to equip them with knowledge and skills of the present age in the sector of information technology, he added.
The services of the information technology experts would be hired for advancement of the IT sector, he remarked.
The meeting was informed that a strategy was being prepared for reforms in the information technology sector and digitisation.
The strategy included increasing access of people to the internet, improvement of digital infrastructure, e-governance, training of youth in digital skills and increase of business opportunities in the IT sector.
Federal Ministers including Muhammad Jehanzeb, Ahad Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mashhood, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and high level officials attended the meeting.
