Open Menu

PM Seeks Comprehensive Strategy For Increase In IT Exports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 09:00 PM

PM seeks comprehensive strategy for increase in IT exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday sought a comprehensive strategy for increase in information technology exports of the country on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday sought a comprehensive strategy for increase in information technology exports of the country on priority basis.

He was chairing a meeting on progress of the information technology sector. Prominent information technology experts attended the meeting and gave their proposals.

The PM said information technology had a prominent role in the economy. The capacity of the information technology sector to boost the country's economy would be utilized, he added.

He said every sector of the economy would be modernized with the use of technology.

Youth would be provided facilities of international level to equip them with knowledge and skills of the present age in the sector of information technology, he added.

The services of the information technology experts would be hired for advancement of the IT sector, he remarked.

The meeting was informed that a strategy was being prepared for reforms in the information technology sector and digitisation.

The strategy included increasing access of people to the internet, improvement of digital infrastructure, e-governance, training of youth in digital skills and increase of business opportunities in the IT sector.

Federal Ministers including Muhammad Jehanzeb, Ahad Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Attaullah Tarar, Shiza Fatima Khawaja, Rana Mashhood, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and high level officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Internet Technology Exports Business Ahsan Iqbal Progress Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architectur ..

Decoding symbolism in Minar-e-Pakistan architecture

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kan ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar

5 minutes ago
 Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in ..

Interim bail of Qaisara Elahi, others confirmed in Ring Road extension case

28 minutes ago
 UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

UAF holds walk to mark World Water Day

28 minutes ago
 47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 ..

47,023 candidates appear in written exam for 7,909 police posts

26 minutes ago
 Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, rel ..

Pigeons trapped under overhead bridge rescued, released

26 minutes ago
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ..

Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote

26 minutes ago
 China has over 1.09 billion netizens

China has over 1.09 billion netizens

26 minutes ago
 US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digit ..

US, Mindstorm partner to empower KP youth in digital gaming industry

26 minutes ago
 Grant for police officials

Grant for police officials

34 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry termed Pakis ..

34 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU I ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to address issues at KMU Institute of Medical Sciences

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan