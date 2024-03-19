PM Shahbaz gave largest Ramazan package for poors: MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Member, National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar has said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government had given largest Ramazan rashan package in the history.

Addressing a ceremony held at Utlity Stores of Pakistan, Bahawalpur branch here, he said that credit went to Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif who introduced and gave historical Ramazan rashan package for deserving families which was largest rashan program of the history.

He said that Premier, Shahbaz Sharif had advised to ensure provision of rashan bags to deserving families timely during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that whenever, PML-N came in power, it took practical steps to resolve problems confronted by poor segment of the society.

He said that PML-N-led government had been going to introduce dynamic policies and strategies to bring the country out of financial challenges and to put it on track of development.

On the occasion, rashan bags provided by the government were distributed among several poor families. Local leadership of PML-N and government officials concerned were also present.