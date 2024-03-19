Open Menu

PM Shahbaz Gave Largest Ramazan Package For Poors: MNA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PM Shahbaz gave largest Ramazan package for poors: MNA

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Member, National Assembly and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar has said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's government had given largest Ramazan rashan package in the history.

Addressing a ceremony held at Utlity Stores of Pakistan, Bahawalpur branch here, he said that credit went to Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif who introduced and gave historical Ramazan rashan package for deserving families which was largest rashan program of the history.

He said that Premier, Shahbaz Sharif had advised to ensure provision of rashan bags to deserving families timely during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that whenever, PML-N came in power, it took practical steps to resolve problems confronted by poor segment of the society.

He said that PML-N-led government had been going to introduce dynamic policies and strategies to bring the country out of financial challenges and to put it on track of development.

On the occasion, rashan bags provided by the government were distributed among several poor families. Local leadership of PML-N and government officials concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Bahawalpur Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

1 hour ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

3 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

4 hours ago
 New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

5 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

6 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

8 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan