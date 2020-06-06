UrduPoint.com
PM Shares Dr. Iqbal’s Poetry, Urges Youths To Absorb His Message

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to absorb his message

PM Imran Khan says the poet by Dr. Iqbal reflects how he should try to lead his life, urging the youths to understand his poetry if they wanted to see the result of God-gifted potential in themselves.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan shared poem of national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, saying that it reflected that how he should try to lead his life here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the PM urged the youths to understand and absorb the poem of great Iqbal if they wanted to enjoy God-gifted potential.

He wrote: “This poem by Iqbal reflects how I try to lead my life. I urge our youth to understand and absorb the poem of the great Iqbal and I guarantee them that it will release their great God-given potential that we all possess as His greatest creation Ashraf ul Mukhluqat,”>

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan stood at a juncture where we could defeat the corona virus if people strictly follow the SOPs.

Addressing volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force in Islamabad today, he said one million youth have registered under the force so far. He said 175,000 volunteers provided assistance in various relief activities during lockdown.

Imran Khan said volunteers were needed to sensitize public about precautionary measures during gradual opening of lockdown. He said many people needed awareness and guidance to follow the SOPs including social distancing and care. He said the volunteers also guided people offering prayers in mosques due to which the number of new cases reduced at the places of worship.

The Prime Minister said as a result of precautionary measures, the death toll in Pakistan is so far less than many other countries of the world. Imran Khan said the services of volunteers will also be needed in areas where smart lockdowns will be implemented in the coming days. Secondly, they will also work along district administration in efforts to control the locust. He said services of volunteers will also be utilized in tree plantation under Clean and Green Pakistan program.

Imran Khan said medical community across the world is facing pressure and we can avoid it if we get the people to follow the SOPs.

He said lockdowns impact the livelihoods of people and poor countries are grappling with this situation. He gave the example of neighboring India, where strict lockdown resulted in millions of people going unemployed.

The Prime Minister said the effective steps taken by the government have been appreciated by the Asian Development Bank. He said under Ehsaas program emergency cash disbursements were made to the needy and eligible people.

Referring to economic situation of the country, the Prime Minister said the corona pandemic came at a time when the country was getting out of economic crisis due to prudent policies adopted by the government. He said we have paid more than 5,000 billion rupees in interest for the loans taken by previous governments. He said the government will reduce expenditures in order to cope with the situation.

