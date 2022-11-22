PM Sharif to decide name of next COAS: Hassan Murtaz

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab Parliamentary leader and General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will decide the name of the army chief.

He was addressing the press conference after the meeting held in connection with the PPP foundation day.

He also said that government and the forces of Pakistan have made it clear that the cipher was not an interference in Pakistani affairs. He congratulated chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving proposal of establishment of fund on climate change to world community.

He said nothing will happen on November 26 adding that PTI chairman Imran Khan will go home after the rally.

He further said instead of giving surprise Imran Khan will compromise.

He said dream of supremacy can not be fulfilled without giving respect to the institutions.

While answering a question Murtaza said that PML ( N) lost the by elections because their leadership was not active and they don't participated in any meeting.

He said workers of PPP have the capacity to defeat any body.

Hassan Murtaza said that Foundation Day will be celebrated across the country at the district and divisional levels.

He said big events will be held in Lahore in connection with the Foundation Day in Lahore.

He said PPP always came in power without any support and will again come in power without any support.

The press conference was attended by Aslam Gill, Samina Ghurki, Samina Paganwala, Tanveer Hassan Mohal, Ahsan Rizvi, Nayab Jaan, Mian Azhar Hasan Dar, Zeeshan Shami and Sonia Khan.

