PM Shehbaz Congratulates Gen Asim On Assuming Office Of COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2022 | 06:02 PM

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming office of COAS  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Tuesday) telephoned Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and congratulated him on assuming office of the Chief of the Army Staff.

He said becoming head of the Pakistan Army is a great honour. He said it is a blessing of the Almighty Allah that Pakistan Army has got a head of high calibre of professional capability.

The Prime Minister expressed the belief that under his leadership, professionalism and capabilities for defence of the motherland of Pakistan Army will be further enhanced.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed the Allah Almighty to help and guide the new army chief to counter security challenges including defence and security of the motherland and elimination of terrorism.

The Prime Minister assured Army Chief of his full cooperation for defence, security and safety of the country. He also prayed the best wishes for General Syed Asim Munir.

