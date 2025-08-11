ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Balikesir province in western Turkiye late Sunday.

"I feel saddened by the earthquake in Turkey's Balikesir province. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims, and we pray for the safety and speedy recovery of our Turkish brothers and sisters in this tragedy," the prime minister said in a statement.

He conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathies to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on this natural disaster and assured that Pakistan was ready to provide all kinds of assistance to Turkey in this difficult time.

According to Turkish Anadolu Agency, the quake was centered in the Sindirgi district of Balikesir province in western Turkiye with a depth of 11 kilometers.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said an 81-year-old citizen died after being rescued from a collapsed building. Twenty-nine others who were wounded have also been rescued, with none in life-threatening conditions.

Initial evaluations indicate that 16 buildings in 68 neighborhoods have collapsed as a result of the earthquake and aftershocks.