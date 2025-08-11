Open Menu

Legendary Cricketer Hanif Mohammad Remembered On His 9th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025

Legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad remembered on his 9th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The ninth death anniversary of cricket legend Hanif Mohammad was observed on Monday.

Hanif Mohammad, fondly known as the “Little Master,” was born on December 21, 1934, in Junagadh, Gujarat, British India.

He was one of Pakistan’s earliest and most celebrated batting icons and represented the national team from 1952 to 1969.

Over his career, he played 55 Test matches, scoring more than 3,900 runs at an average of 43.98, including 12 centuries.

He was the first Pakistani to score a triple century in Test cricket, famously making 337 runs against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1958.

Hanif Mohammad died on August 11, 2016, in Karachi, Pakistan.

