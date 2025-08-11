Legendary Cricketer Hanif Mohammad Remembered On His 9th Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The ninth death anniversary of cricket legend Hanif Mohammad was observed on Monday.
Hanif Mohammad, fondly known as the “Little Master,” was born on December 21, 1934, in Junagadh, Gujarat, British India.
He was one of Pakistan’s earliest and most celebrated batting icons and represented the national team from 1952 to 1969.
Over his career, he played 55 Test matches, scoring more than 3,900 runs at an average of 43.98, including 12 centuries.
He was the first Pakistani to score a triple century in Test cricket, famously making 337 runs against the West Indies in Bridgetown in 1958.
Hanif Mohammad died on August 11, 2016, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..
ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad remembered on his 9th death anniversary1 minute ago
-
Police trace out taxi driver’s murderers1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz grieved as 6.1 earthquake hits Turkiye's Balikesir province2 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp brings relief to 285 prisoners, gains citywide applause12 minutes ago
-
OGDCL supported free medical camp organized in Mohammad Zai22 minutes ago
-
27 professional beggars arrested in Capital crackdown22 minutes ago
-
Disease surveillance meeting held42 minutes ago
-
Football glory marks Marka Haq Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations in Gumbat Tehsil42 minutes ago
-
Spillways opened at Rawal Dam as water level rises to 1,751 feet42 minutes ago
-
Three cattle thieves arrested52 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road1 hour ago
-
15 arrested, weapons recovered1 hour ago