OGDCL Supported Free Medical Camp Organized In Mohammad Zai
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A one-day free medical camp was organized on Monday at Village, Mohammad Zai on the special instructions of Deputy
Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud and Regional Coordinator of OGDCL
Wali Muhammad.
This welfare activity was initiated on the request of social workers Aisar Ali Bangash and Khalil Khan, which was fully
supported by OGDCL.
The aim of the free medical camp was to provide quality and immediate medical facilities to the poor and deserving
people of the area, especially the prisoners in jail.
During this camp, a team of expert doctors conducted a complete medical examination of 285 people, and free medicines were also provided to those suffering from various diseases.
The camp included blood pressure, sugar, skin diseases, first aid and other important
medical examinations, while the patients were also informed about
safety measures.
The local people, local elders and social circles highly appreciated this initiative and thanked OGDCL for playing a
practical role in serving the suffering humanity.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading
China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025
Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way
Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL supported free medical camp organized in Mohammad Zai2 minutes ago
-
27 professional beggars arrested in Capital crackdown2 minutes ago
-
Disease surveillance meeting held22 minutes ago
-
Football glory marks Marka Haq Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations in Gumbat Tehsil22 minutes ago
-
Spillways opened at Rawal Dam as water level rises to 1,751 feet22 minutes ago
-
Three cattle thieves arrested32 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road42 minutes ago
-
15 arrested, weapons recovered42 minutes ago
-
State land worth Rs 870m recovered42 minutes ago
-
Four robbers killed by accomplices during encounter52 minutes ago
-
CEO health visits THQ hospitals52 minutes ago
-
JKNF remembers Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary52 minutes ago