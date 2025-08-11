OGDCL supported free medical camp organized in Mohammad Zai

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A one-day free medical camp was organized on Monday at Village, Mohammad Zai on the special instructions of Deputy

Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsud and Regional Coordinator of OGDCL

Wali Muhammad.

This welfare activity was initiated on the request of social workers Aisar Ali Bangash and Khalil Khan, which was fully

supported by OGDCL.

The aim of the free medical camp was to provide quality and immediate medical facilities to the poor and deserving

people of the area, especially the prisoners in jail.

During this camp, a team of expert doctors conducted a complete medical examination of 285 people, and free medicines were also provided to those suffering from various diseases.

The camp included blood pressure, sugar, skin diseases, first aid and other important

medical examinations, while the patients were also informed about

safety measures.

The local people, local elders and social circles highly appreciated this initiative and thanked OGDCL for playing a

practical role in serving the suffering humanity.

APP/azq/378