Police trace out taxi driver’s murderers

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Saddar police here on Monday arrested three accused by using modern technology for killing a taxi driver and handed over taxi to the family.

The police spokesman said that the outlaws hired taxi of Sajid Mahmood and snatched his taxi near Village 515 EB, adding on resistance they opened fire and killed the taxi driver.

The outlaws had been identified as Shehzad, Usman and Hassan and the police recovered weapon used in the crime from their custody, he added.

