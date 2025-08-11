Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Brings Relief To 285 Prisoners, Gains Citywide Applause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Free medical camp brings relief to 285 prisoners, gains citywide applause

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a humanitarian move that touched hearts across Kohat, a one-day free medical camp in village Mohammad Zaion Monday provided full medical check-ups and free medicines to 285 prisoners, earning widespread public praayse.

Organized under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud and OGDCL Regional Coordinator Wali Muhammad, the camp was arranged on the request of local social workers Aisar Ali Bangash and Khalil Khan, with complete backing from OGDCL.

Specialist doctors conducted a range of services, including blood pressure and sugar checks, treatment for skin ailments, first aid, and other vital medical examinations. Patients were also briefed on preventive health practices.

Locals and community elders hailed the initiative as a shining example of compassion and social responsibility, urging that such welfare programs continue to bring healthcare to underserved areas.

APP/ar-adi

Recent Stories

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel agains ..

Foreign ministers, EU diplomats urge Israel against restricting international ai ..

2 minutes ago
 ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Pro ..

ALC sustains momentum in Community Campaign to Promote Sustainable Reading

31 minutes ago
 China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue ..

China's light industry logs $1.57 trillion revenue in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescu ..

Eight volunteers killed in Gilgit landslide, rescue efforts under way

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of ..

Korea's exports down 4.3% during first 10 days of August

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency se ..

Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza

14 hours ago
 Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins ..

Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign

15 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani comm ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..

15 hours ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

16 hours ago
 UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan