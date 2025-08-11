Free medical camp brings relief to 285 prisoners, gains citywide applause

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) In a humanitarian move that touched hearts across Kohat, a one-day free medical camp in village Mohammad Zaion Monday provided full medical check-ups and free medicines to 285 prisoners, earning widespread public praayse.

Organized under the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud and OGDCL Regional Coordinator Wali Muhammad, the camp was arranged on the request of local social workers Aisar Ali Bangash and Khalil Khan, with complete backing from OGDCL.

Specialist doctors conducted a range of services, including blood pressure and sugar checks, treatment for skin ailments, first aid, and other vital medical examinations. Patients were also briefed on preventive health practices.

Locals and community elders hailed the initiative as a shining example of compassion and social responsibility, urging that such welfare programs continue to bring healthcare to underserved areas.

APP/ar-adi