PM striving for welfare state to ensure prosperity of poor: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for establishment of a welfare state where its resources would be utilized for prosperity of deprived segments of the society.

In a tweet, she said taking Ehsas Kifalat programme to the far-flung areas of Mohmand was manifestation of the PM's love for the of erstwhile tribal areas and his determination of bringing them into mainstream.

For the first time in the history of the country, 50 thousand deserving students would be given scholarships.

She said that launch of PM's District Development portel, Data for Pakistan would help overcome poverty in the country and provide social protection through the use of technology.

Steps taken for protection of the rights of poor and deprived segments of society were reflective of Imran Khan's attachment with them, she added.

She said that the PM was determined to change obsolete system, and the steps takenby the government have started paying dividends.

She said that Imran Khan by his hard work and determination, had always proved his critics wrong.