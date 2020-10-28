Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings in Lahore today (Wednesday) on development projects of Punjab, including Ravi Urban Development Project and Health Card scheme

The Prime Minister will also attend Doctors Convention as chief guest on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will call on the Prime Minister to discuss issues of importance.

