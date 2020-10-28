UrduPoint.com
PM To Chair Meetings In Lahore On Punjab's Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

PM to chair meetings in Lahore on Punjab's development projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings in Lahore today (Wednesday) on development projects of Punjab, including Ravi Urban Development Project and Health Card scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair meetings in Lahore today (Wednesday) on development projects of Punjab, including Ravi Urban Development Project and Health Card scheme.

The Prime Minister will also attend Doctors Convention as chief guest on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will call on the Prime Minister to discuss issues of importance.

