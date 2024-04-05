- Home
- Pakistan
- PM to visit Saudi Arabia from April 6-8, likely to meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman
PM To Visit Saudi Arabia From April 6-8, Likely To Meet Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 6 to 8 April 2024, during the last days of Ramazan. This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since assuming his office.
During his visit, he will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Friday.
The prime minister is also expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest.
The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.
The prime minister will be accompanied by ministers for foreign, defence; finance, information and economic affairs.
Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amna Baloch calls on EU's special envoy on human rights17 seconds ago
-
Jumat ul Wida observed10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven gamblers; recover Rs 18,700 stake money20 minutes ago
-
Police bust car lifter gang; arrest two20 minutes ago
-
14 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted20 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 170 kg drugs in eight operations30 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sargodha30 minutes ago
-
Meeting to prevent overcharging, overloading on Eid30 minutes ago
-
HESCO anti-theft crackdown, 309 more connections detected30 minutes ago
-
Couple electrocuted40 minutes ago
-
SEPA visits ultrafiltration plant Nawabshah40 minutes ago
-
Two bike riders killed in road crash40 minutes ago