PM To Visit Saudi Arabia From April 6-8, Likely To Meet Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 6 to 8 April 2024, during the last days of Ramazan. This would be the prime minister’s first foreign visit since assuming his office.

During his visit, he will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Friday.

The prime minister is also expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest.

The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

The prime minister will be accompanied by ministers for foreign, defence; finance, information and economic affairs.

Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.

