UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Urges Citizens To Join His Move For Tree Plantation Across The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 03:28 PM

PM urges citizens to join his move for tree plantation across the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in the history.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan asked every citizen to join his movement for plantation of trees across the country from tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, The Prime Minister said: “I want everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak. Have asked my MPs, ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it,”.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that Tiger force will plant ten billion saplings across the country, under the green and clean tree plantation drive.

Talking to a media man in Lahore today (Saturday), he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is providing an opportunity to youth to become a part of the tiger force.

Usman Dar said that youth are an asset of the country.

He said 1.2 million trees will be planted in Punjab while 0.5 million trees will plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make Pakistan green and clean.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Twitter Man Turkish Lira Media All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Youth must be ready to help oppressed people in IO ..

6 minutes ago

Albayrak Waste Management disposes of 22536.655 to ..

32 minutes ago

NAB summons Punjab Labor Minister Ansar Majeed Kha ..

46 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik is likely to join Pakistan Team in En ..

1 hour ago

Number of operating companies in Jumeirah reaches ..

1 hour ago

Year-long internet shut down in IIOJK causes Rs400 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.