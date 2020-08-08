PM urges citizens to join his move for tree plantation across the country

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in the history.

Taking to Twitter, The Prime Minister said: “I want everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak. Have asked my MPs, ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it,”.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said that Tiger force will plant ten billion saplings across the country, under the green and clean tree plantation drive.

Talking to a media man in Lahore today (Saturday), he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is providing an opportunity to youth to become a part of the tiger force.

Usman Dar said that youth are an asset of the country.

He said 1.2 million trees will be planted in Punjab while 0.5 million trees will plant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to make Pakistan green and clean.