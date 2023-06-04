UrduPoint.com

PM Urges Global Action To Beat Plastic Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 08:30 PM

PM urges global action to beat plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government has taken several steps to take Pakistan on the path to sustainable use of resources.

He emphasized the urgent need to combat plastic pollution under the global theme "Beating Plastic Pollution." In a message on the occasion of World Environment Day, the prime minister emphasized Pakistan's unwavering commitment to combat plastic pollution and embark on a journey of plastics reduction.

As one of the top 10 countries in the world for plastic pollution, with an estimated 70 per cent of plastic waste being improperly disposed of, Pakistan has recognized the urgent need for action.

The government has prioritized the adoption of environment-friendly alternatives and is actively working on the Plastics Prohibition Regulation 2023 for Islamabad Capital Territory. This regulation will establish a comprehensive framework and timeline for phasing out single-use plastics, while also leading by example on a plan to reduce and then ban the use of single-use plastics by the entire federal government.

In a demonstration of the federal government's commitment to reducing plastic waste in Pakistan, the prime minister has directed the PM House to stop using single-use plastics, which like the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, will lead the way in phasing out and restricting the use of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles in Federal Ministries, Divisions across the board.

By doing so, the government aims to establish a sustainable and responsible approach to plastic usage and waste management, ensuring the protection of the environment and the well-being of future generations.

The prime minister acknowledged that Pakistan has actively participated in crucial international and national level discussions to develop a comprehensive, legally binding instrument aimed at ending plastic pollution, with a target date set for 2024.

The government of Pakistan recognizes the significance of ensuring inclusivity and equity within the agreement, emphasizing the need for the treaty to prioritize so that no one is left behind.

The prime minister called upon all stakeholders, including citizens, businesses, civil society organizations, and the media, to renew their commitment to the fight against plastic pollution and preserving the planet's biodiversity for future generations.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of empowering local communities, supporting recycling initiatives, and promoting a circular economy that minimizes plastic waste.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister World Civil Society Lead Media All Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

47 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.