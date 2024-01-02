Open Menu

PM Visits Ch Shujaat Hussain's Residence

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM

PM visits Ch Shujaat Hussain's residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired after well being of the veteran politician.

The two leaders also discussed the overall situation of the country.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.

