ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, the prime minister inquired after well being of the veteran politician.

The two leaders also discussed the overall situation of the country.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.