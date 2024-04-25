PM Visits Martyred Customs Official's Residence In Abbottabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:07 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasizes elimination of smuggling is imperative to strengthen the economy.
ABBOTTABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) The government’s unwavering commitment to wipe out the menace of smuggling and make the country abode of peace.
He made the remarks during his visit to the residence of Shaheed Customs Inspector Syed Hasnain Ali Tirmizi in Abbottabad today. He was martyred during an action against smugglers in Dera Ismail Khan.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister accompanied by Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarar and Amir Muqam offered fateha for the martyr and presented a cheque to the bereaved family under Shuhada package.
The Prime Minister emphasized elimination of smuggling is imperative to strengthen the economy. He said the nation’s billions of Dollars will be saved this manner and spent on the progress and prosperity of the country.
Shehbaz Sharif said he has directed the interior minister to coordinate closely with the provincial governments to eliminate the smuggling.
He was appreciative of Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir for the support extended by Pakistan Army to effectively deal with this menace.
The Prime Minister paid tributes to Shaheed Customs Inspector Syed Hasnain Ali Tirmizi saying his sacrifice will not go in waste. He said Syed Hasnain Ali Tirmizi is hero of the nation and his sacrifice will always be remembered.
Announcing the Shuhada package, Shehbaz Sharif said the one announced for Punjab province is being replicated in the Center. He said under this package, those in the rank of Sepoy will be provided with a cash prize of ten million rupees along with 13.5 million rupees for home. For the rank of Inspector, he said that cash grant of 15 million rupees will be provided to the bereaved family while 25 million rupees for home. He said free education and health services will also be provided the family of the martyrs.
