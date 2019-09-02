PM warns of Indian RSS racial, supremacist ideology, posing threats to Pakistan, regional peace

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again reminded the world to realize serious threats posed to the regional peace by the supremacist Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which had taken over the nuclear armed country India with a 'mad ideology'.

Addressing the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) in Houston via video call, the prime minister said the whole India was under the control of that extremist ideology, threatening the very fabric of Indian society, as all minorities were being systematically targeted.

Pakistan, he said, was facing the RSS supremacist threat which had engulfed India, a nuclear armed country with a population of over one billion people.

To make his point, the prime minister referred to the recent development in India's Assam region where 1.9 million minorities, including the Muslims, were being stripped of their nationality.

After the Kashmiri Muslims, he said, the Christians were forcibly converted to Hinduism and their churches were attacked in India, while the Sikh community would soon face such a scenario. The Muslims had no rights in India and that thing did not stop here.

"The RSS genie had come out of the bottle and would not return back," he said and expressed concerns for the future of 200 million Muslims in India.

He said the former Indian home minister, in his public statement, had admitted that RSS terrorists were trained in camps and it had about four million members.

The prime minister once again made the international community to realize its responsibility in resolving the Kashmir issue. The dispute had put the two nuclear armed countries face to face with each other after the Indian government's unilateral and illegal action in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

India, he said, could stage a Pulwama like incident to divert the world attention to Pakistan. It might resort to any misadventure or attack inside Pakistan for diverting the international community's attention from its gross human rights abuses, carnage and bloodshed in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The prime minister cautioned the world to realize the consequences of such a conflict which would not be like something happened in Rwanda or Bosnia as both the countries were nuclear armed and in case of any aggression, Pakistan would retaliate in a befitting manner.

He said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was requested to play its role, besides he would raise the issue at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The Indian government clamped curfew in the IOJ&K, which entered into 26th day to suppress the Kashmiri struggle for freedom and self-determination as mandated by the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

"About nine million people were under curfew. There is complete communication shut down, media blackout whereas people were picked up forcibly. Around 8,000 were in prisons and about 4,000 were taken out of the valley. Kashmiri leadership was arrested and even Indian opposition leaders were barred from entering the occupied Kashmir. No news is coming out. About nine hundred thousand India soldiers were deployed in the Occupied Kashmir. And all this is happening in the 21st century," he added.

He said Narendra Modi's government had annexed Kashmir, which was a disputed territory. "The UN Security Council resolutions had given the Kashmiris the right to decide their own destiny through referendum. The UNSC resolutions still stand," he added.

The BJP government, he said, annulled its own constitution, by scrapping Article 370, which gave a special status to the IOJ&K, besides Article 335A with the aim to change demography of the area by turning Muslims majority into minority.

"It is also a violation of Geneva Convention as its Article 49 says that you cannot change the demography of the occupied lands," he stressed.

