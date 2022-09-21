PMA body elected unopposed second time

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association (Multan Chapter) 18 members body was elected unopposed for a period of two years after withdrawal of nomination papers by the rival candidates here on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Abdul Qadir Khan issued the notification for PMA (Multan) elections 2022-24 in exercise of his powers under Article 18 and all other clauses of the association.

United Doctors Front (UDF) candidates Dr Masood-ur-Rauf Hiraj was elected as president, Dr Mazhar Ali as Senior Vice President (SVP), Dr Rana Khawar Latif (SVP), Dr Zulqurnain Haider (VP), Dr Mahboob Qadir (VP), Dr Ahmad Khlalil (VP Shujabad), Shaukat Hussain Ghallu (VP Jalalpur), Dr Hajra Sultana (Lady VP), Dr Tariq Waqar (General Secretary), Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, (Finance Secretary), Dr Khurram Malik, (Press and Info sec), Dr Arif Zulqurnain (Joint Sec), Dr Imran Haider Qaisarani ( Joint Sec), Mazhar Rasool (Joint Sec NID), Dr Imran Khan Mazari (Cultural Sec) and Dr Humera Bashir (Lady Cultural Sec).

It merits mentioning here that UDF elected unopposed for the second time after 2020-22 tenure.

Pioneer Unity, another body of doctors, did not take part in the last elections.