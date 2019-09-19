PMA Punjab elections on Nov 10

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The elections for office-bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab will be held on November 10, 2019.

Talking to journalists here, Vice President, PMA Punjab, Dr. Jam Ghulam Qasim Sabir said that PMA will hold elections for its Punjab chapter on 10th of November during prevailing year. "The central committee of PMA has set November 10, 2019 as date for elections of PMPA Punjab province," he said.

Dr. Sabir who is also Chairman, Election Committee PMA Bahawalpur said that the elections would be held in accordance with the constitution of PMA, adding that transparency would be ensured in the polling.

He said that doctors could apply for membership of PMA who could not get membership so far. "The list of members of PMA Punjab will be displayed on boards on October 10," he said.

He further said that candidates for offices of PMA Punjab would submit their nomination forms with the election committee till October 20.

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur has been declared as polling station for elections of PMA Punjab. Member, PMA election committee, Dr. Nasir Mahmood was also present on the occasion.