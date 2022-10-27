UrduPoint.com

PMAS-AAUR Establishes QIC To Facilitate Fresh Graduates, Entrepreneurs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 07:08 PM

PMAS-AAUR establishes QIC to facilitate fresh graduates, entrepreneurs

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has established Qamar-uz-Zaman Incubation Center (QIC) to facilitate the fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has established Qamar-uz-Zaman Incubation Center (QIC) to facilitate the fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas.

The center was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman.

This center has the capacity to support 10 groups of entrepreneurs with exciting business ideas and they would be trained to establish new businesses.

On the occasion, the representatives of Punjab Information Technology (IT) board were also present who would be the collaborators of PMAS-AAUR to run this incubation center.

In this center, the incubators working on different business ideas would not only be provided financial support, but they would also benefit from the supervision and guidance of different experts from industry and academia in their respective working areas.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman on the occasion appreciated efforts of Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez Director, University Institute of Management Sciences (UIMS), Dr. Irfan Assistant Director UIMS, and the whole team for their tiring efforts in establishment of this center.

He highlighted the need of the academia industry partnership and emphasized that such centers and applied research work in collaboration with the industry partners is the key to success in today's world.

He said that such centers were need of the time to promote new businesses.

These centers could attract the young graduates to transform their business ideas into successful business, he added.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Punjab Agriculture Young Rawalpindi From Industry

Recent Stories

Self assessment, early detection key to recovery f ..

Self assessment, early detection key to recovery from cancer: Experts

1 minute ago
 Tareen for further strengthening bilateral relatio ..

Tareen for further strengthening bilateral relations with Romanian defence indus ..

3 minutes ago
 Global Warming on Course to Hit 2.8C By 2100 - UN

Global Warming on Course to Hit 2.8C By 2100 - UN

3 minutes ago
 Study provides more evidence on very rare blood-cl ..

Study provides more evidence on very rare blood-clotting after Covid vaccination ..

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive in full swing : Commissioner

Anti-polio drive in full swing : Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army is our pride and ISI is the guaranto ..

Pakistan Army is our pride and ISI is the guarantor of country's survival.Khawaj ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.