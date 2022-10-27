PMAS-AAUR establishes QIC to facilitate fresh graduates, entrepreneurs

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has established Qamar-uz-Zaman Incubation Center (QIC) to facilitate the fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has established Qamar-uz-Zaman Incubation Center (QIC) to facilitate the fresh graduates and entrepreneurs with brilliant business ideas.

The center was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman.

This center has the capacity to support 10 groups of entrepreneurs with exciting business ideas and they would be trained to establish new businesses.

On the occasion, the representatives of Punjab Information Technology (IT) board were also present who would be the collaborators of PMAS-AAUR to run this incubation center.

In this center, the incubators working on different business ideas would not only be provided financial support, but they would also benefit from the supervision and guidance of different experts from industry and academia in their respective working areas.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman on the occasion appreciated efforts of Prof. Dr. Yaser Hafeez Director, University Institute of Management Sciences (UIMS), Dr. Irfan Assistant Director UIMS, and the whole team for their tiring efforts in establishment of this center.

He highlighted the need of the academia industry partnership and emphasized that such centers and applied research work in collaboration with the industry partners is the key to success in today's world.

He said that such centers were need of the time to promote new businesses.

These centers could attract the young graduates to transform their business ideas into successful business, he added.