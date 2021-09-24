UrduPoint.com

PMAS-AAUR Organizes Dialogue For Developing Strong Academia-industry Linkages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

PMAS-AAUR organizes dialogue for developing strong academia-industry linkages

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A policy dialogue was conducted here on Friday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in order to strengthen the academia-industry linkages for economic development of Pakistan.

The main objective of the event was to bring together the academia, industry & researchers to discuss the way forward for agricultural and industrial development which can lead to the economic development of Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman participated as a chief guest in the policy dialogue along with representatives of industry, research, NGOs, Corporate sector, Deans and Directors of various faculties of the university.

In the opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Khalid Saifullah Khan, Director ORIC of the university high-lighted the importance of academia-industry linkages for innovative research leading to market oriented products and technology development.

Prof. Dr. Khalid said that the developed countries have built up a strong link between their researchers and the industry which is the major reason behind their economic dominance.

He said that the industrial sector in Pakistan needs applied research to resolve the real life problems of the market. Graduate students of the universities should be given access to the industry as part of their internship program for hands-on experience.

Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman in his speech said that industry, research and academia must be strongly connected as none can progress working in silos.

He said that strong Industry academia linkages possess a wide range of benefits that can influence universities, companies, society and the nations.

This linkage promotes innovation in the society leading to development of new products and technologies.

He said that strong linkage of academia and industry can also act as a breeding ground to promote the development of new industries that can stimulate a competitive advantage for Pakistan globally.

While highlighting the issues, Dr. Zaman said, for the last 70 years, strong and the smooth working relationship could not be established between universities and the industry in Pakistan, for a variety of reasons, the most compelling among them is the lack of interest and realization of its potential, in both the academia and industry.

Dr. Rai Muhammad Amir, Additional Director Industry Linkages focused that Industries should be encouraged to establish R&D units within their premises.

Information may be shared by the industry with academicians about the real time industrial problems.

Academicians may be hired as consultants to train the industrial workers at these R&D centers. Highly skilled young and motivated undergrads may be funded by the industry for their further studies while involving them to work for industry projects.

At the end of the session, academia-industry personnel presented the gaps identified in the session and presented their proposals and plans for mutual cooperation between academia and the industrial partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Agriculture Young Rawalpindi Progress Lead May Market Event Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.