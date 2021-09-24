PMAS-AAUR organizes dialogue for developing strong academia-industry linkages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A policy dialogue was conducted here on Friday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) in order to strengthen the academia-industry linkages for economic development of Pakistan.

The main objective of the event was to bring together the academia, industry & researchers to discuss the way forward for agricultural and industrial development which can lead to the economic development of Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman participated as a chief guest in the policy dialogue along with representatives of industry, research, NGOs, Corporate sector, Deans and Directors of various faculties of the university.

In the opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Khalid Saifullah Khan, Director ORIC of the university high-lighted the importance of academia-industry linkages for innovative research leading to market oriented products and technology development.

Prof. Dr. Khalid said that the developed countries have built up a strong link between their researchers and the industry which is the major reason behind their economic dominance.

He said that the industrial sector in Pakistan needs applied research to resolve the real life problems of the market. Graduate students of the universities should be given access to the industry as part of their internship program for hands-on experience.

Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman in his speech said that industry, research and academia must be strongly connected as none can progress working in silos.

He said that strong Industry academia linkages possess a wide range of benefits that can influence universities, companies, society and the nations.

This linkage promotes innovation in the society leading to development of new products and technologies.

He said that strong linkage of academia and industry can also act as a breeding ground to promote the development of new industries that can stimulate a competitive advantage for Pakistan globally.

While highlighting the issues, Dr. Zaman said, for the last 70 years, strong and the smooth working relationship could not be established between universities and the industry in Pakistan, for a variety of reasons, the most compelling among them is the lack of interest and realization of its potential, in both the academia and industry.

Dr. Rai Muhammad Amir, Additional Director Industry Linkages focused that Industries should be encouraged to establish R&D units within their premises.

Information may be shared by the industry with academicians about the real time industrial problems.

Academicians may be hired as consultants to train the industrial workers at these R&D centers. Highly skilled young and motivated undergrads may be funded by the industry for their further studies while involving them to work for industry projects.

At the end of the session, academia-industry personnel presented the gaps identified in the session and presented their proposals and plans for mutual cooperation between academia and the industrial partners.