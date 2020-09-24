PMAS organizes seminar on dengue prevention & control

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized an awareness seminar on dengue prevention and control here on Thursday with an aim to raise awareness about dengue and its prevention.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Entomology, PMAS-AAUR and attended by all academic heads, faculty members, staff and a large number of students.

PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was chief guest at the seminar who appreciated efforts of the organizers and stressed upon the need to promote awareness about dengue in all segments of society especially among the students.

He said that awareness could play a key role in fighting dengue because prevention is far better than cure.

It is responsibility of every citizen to play a role for controlling dengue, he said and urged the people to adopt all possible precautionary measures against dengue.

He also informed the participants that a special dengue eradication campaign was launched by the University and asked the students and teachers to take active part in anti-dengue awareness campaign.

Prof. Dr. Mazhar Qayyum, Dean Faculty of Sciences and Dr. Muhammad Tariq of Department of Entomology gave lectures on symptoms of dengue fever, prevention and control.

They also highlighted various stages of dengue mosquitoes from eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.

The speakers recommended various preventive measures against dengue mosquitoes and stressed for collective preventive measures against dengue.