UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMAS Organizes Seminar On Dengue Prevention & Control

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

PMAS organizes seminar on dengue prevention & control

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organized an awareness seminar on dengue prevention and control here on Thursday with an aim to raise awareness about dengue and its prevention.

The seminar was organized by the Department of Entomology, PMAS-AAUR and attended by all academic heads, faculty members, staff and a large number of students.

PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman was chief guest at the seminar who appreciated efforts of the organizers and stressed upon the need to promote awareness about dengue in all segments of society especially among the students.

He said that awareness could play a key role in fighting dengue because prevention is far better than cure.

It is responsibility of every citizen to play a role for controlling dengue, he said and urged the people to adopt all possible precautionary measures against dengue.

He also informed the participants that a special dengue eradication campaign was launched by the University and asked the students and teachers to take active part in anti-dengue awareness campaign.

Prof. Dr. Mazhar Qayyum, Dean Faculty of Sciences and Dr. Muhammad Tariq of Department of Entomology gave lectures on symptoms of dengue fever, prevention and control.

They also highlighted various stages of dengue mosquitoes from eggs to larva and full grown mosquitoes.

The speakers recommended various preventive measures against dengue mosquitoes and stressed for collective preventive measures against dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Agriculture Cure Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,002 new COVID-19 cases, 942 recove ..

7 minutes ago

LHC extends till Sept 28 interim bail of Shehbaz S ..

17 minutes ago

AFC defends Champions League safety after virus-hi ..

3 minutes ago

No gold imports in last two months

3 minutes ago

All hail the King! Praise for Japan footballer Kaz ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.