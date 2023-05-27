PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Students of Peshawar Medical College (PMC) here Saturday visited Thalassemia Hospital of Hamza Foundation and inspected its various sections.

Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Tariq Khan briefed the students about facilities being provided to patients suffering from various blood-related disorders.

He told that 1457 patients are registered in the hospital and being provided screened blood on a regular basis.

On the occasion, he also urged the affluent and the government to support the foundation in its efforts to provide relief to ailing community suffering from life-threatening blood disorders.

Students witnessed the provision of facilities and appreciated the working of state-of-the-art blood banks and laboratories.