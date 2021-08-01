PMD forecast occasional gusty winds with chance of light rain in Karachi on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather with occasional gusty winds and chance of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of light rain and drizzle in southern districts of the province.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in the province. However, traces of rainfall reported from Karachi during the past 24 hours..