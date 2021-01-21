PMD forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain/ snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain/snowfall in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during next 24 hours.

According to PMD, Fog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Cold and Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. While, Very cold in north Balochistan During past 24 hour, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country.

Fog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab.

Lowest Minimum Temperature's (°C) were recorded at Leh -13°C, Skardu -11°C, Gupis, Astore -10°C, Anantnag -09°C, Srinagar -07°C, Bagrote, Kalam, Gilgit -06°C, Hunza, Pulwama and Baramulla -05°C.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country from Friday.