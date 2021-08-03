UrduPoint.com

PMDU Lauds Four Federal Agencies, Warn Two On E-kutchery Grievance Redressal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 01:46 PM

PMDU lauds four federal agencies, warn two on e-kutchery grievance redressal

The Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) on Tuesday appreciated the performance of Ministry of Education, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the subsidiary departments of Ministry of Communications including Motorway Police and National Highway Authority (NHA) in redressal of public grievances through holding of e-kutcheries (public courts)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) on Tuesday appreciated the performance of Ministry of education, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the subsidiary departments of Ministry of Communications including Motorway Police and National Highway Authority (NHA) in redressal of public grievances through holding of e-kutcheries (public courts).

However, the Pakistan Medical Commission and the officials of Pakistan Railways on their poor performance have been issued warning with directives to show improvement, the PMDU said in a statement issued here.

The PMDU received its first quarterly report from 32 Federal government departments, which on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had organized 955 e-kutcheries.

According to the report, 4842 out of 6911 complaints were resolved in the public courts of federal agencies. Public awareness was provided to 10,060 queries.

Also, several public complaints have been sent to the concerned officers for necessary action, the report said.

Organized by the heads of departments, the public hearings were conducted through Facebook Live and live telephone calls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Police National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Poor Education Motorway Facebook NHA From Government

Recent Stories

Bike lifter arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered in s ..

Bike lifter arrested, 5 motorcycles recovered in sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Firdous Ashiq Awan discourages Sindh govt's comple ..

Firdous Ashiq Awan discourages Sindh govt's complete lockdown policy

5 minutes ago
 Eleven passengers injured in a road mishap

Eleven passengers injured in a road mishap

5 minutes ago
 IOC to probe Belarus officials over athlete's forc ..

IOC to probe Belarus officials over athlete's forced flight

8 minutes ago
 'Only human': Japan's LGBTQ community lauds more o ..

'Only human': Japan's LGBTQ community lauds more open Olympics

8 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 398648 cusecs water

IRSA releases 398648 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.