PMDU lauds four federal agencies, warn two on e-kutchery grievance redressal

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's Delivery Unit (PMDU) on Tuesday appreciated the performance of Ministry of education, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the subsidiary departments of Ministry of Communications including Motorway Police and National Highway Authority (NHA) in redressal of public grievances through holding of e-kutcheries (public courts).

However, the Pakistan Medical Commission and the officials of Pakistan Railways on their poor performance have been issued warning with directives to show improvement, the PMDU said in a statement issued here.

The PMDU received its first quarterly report from 32 Federal government departments, which on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had organized 955 e-kutcheries.

According to the report, 4842 out of 6911 complaints were resolved in the public courts of federal agencies. Public awareness was provided to 10,060 queries.

Also, several public complaints have been sent to the concerned officers for necessary action, the report said.

Organized by the heads of departments, the public hearings were conducted through Facebook Live and live telephone calls.