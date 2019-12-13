PMIS to help monitor procurement process: Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the incumbent government is working on priority basis to ensure transparency in all departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the incumbent government is working on priority basis to ensure transparency in all departments.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Procurement Management Information System (PMIS), organised by Punjab Agriculture Department at a local hotel on Friday.

The minister said that the PMIS would help in proper monitoring of procurement process made within the department besides reducing audit mistakes.

He said, "The Agriculture Department is the only department at provincial level which has started to compile online procurement record." The minister said that this system would definitely help to promote transparency besides becoming an example for other departments.

Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said that steps aimed at improving the working of the department would be taken in future as well.

Provincial Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Agriculture Planning Additional Secretary Ubaid Ullah and others were also present.