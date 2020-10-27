UrduPoint.com
PML-N Adopts Narrative Of Country's Enemies: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

PML-N adopts narrative of country's enemies: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders had adopted the narrative of country's enemies like India against the national institutions including judiciary and armed forces.

"That's why the talks with them impossible," he said.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to bring back the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to face the corruption cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the political career of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had been ended now as they were criticizing and attacking the country's institutions for the sake of political gains.

He said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) would not support the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in the near future as there was difference of opinion found between both the political parties.

Replying to a question, he stressed the need to take unified efforts against elimination of the menace of terrorism from the country.

