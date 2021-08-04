Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) could not befool the Kashmiris by accusing Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf of 'rigging' in the general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) could not befool the Kashmiris by accusing Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf of 'rigging' in the general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"If PML-N have any evidence of alleged 'rigging' in AJK polls, it should present it on the relevant forms instead of foul cry," he said in a news release while giving reaction to the presser of PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb.

After a humiliating defeat in the AJK elections, he said both the PML-N vice president Maryam Safdar and his uncle Shehbaz Sharif parted ways due to differences in narrative.

Farrukh said it was very strange that where the PML-N won the elections were transparent and where it faced defeat , there was rigging.

He said it was PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who had spent a lot of money during his tenure to win the elections in AJK.

At the time Nawaz food was transported through helicopters, the minister added.

Farrukh accused Maryam Safdar for not uttering a single word against Modi and RSS ideology during her public meeting addresses in AJK election campaigns.

On the contrary, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan as a true Ambassador of Kashmiris had raised the issue at every international fora.

He said according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the global inflation has risen to 40 per cent.

The minister said Pakistan has been ranked as the cheapest country to live in by the World Population Review in its annual report about the "cost of living for countries in 2021".The cost of living index was 18.58 with 225.19 million population.

He said despite the fact that world economies had been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal government had put less burden of inflation on people.