PML-N Divided In Different Groups: Shibli Faraz

Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Opposition was not taking any interest to resolve the national issues but they were seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for their leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that there was lack of leadership in the PML-N and the party had already divided in different groups.

The minister said that Opposition had no valid point to highlight in the public against the government as the people had rejected the vested interest agenda of the opposition.

The leadership of PML-N was living abroad and not ready to appear before the courts to face the corruption charges.

The minister said that civil and military relationships were on same page as compare to the past.

The incumbent government was working for the supremacy of law and constitution of the sate, he added.

The united opposition could not do anything against the government as under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it was working on the merit.

