PML-N Govt To Make Country Prosperous: MPA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N MPA and Chairman District Committee for Chief Minister's initiatives, Rana Munawar Ghous, said that PML-N Federal and Punjab governments would make the country prosperous as they were taking public-friendly steps.
Talking to APP on Sunday, he said as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial cabinet had approved a Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) in Sargodha, which is a proof of public welfare initiatives of the government. He said funds for the Kidney Center in Sargodha would be allocated in the upcoming budget after which better provision of medical facilities to people of Sargodha district would be ensured.
He said that as Sargodha was deprived of funds during the previous government, now the government was releasing funds for the development of the district, which would provide water and sewage facilities to the people in addition to medical facilities, so that people could get relief in the real sense. "The Punjab government has only one goal to provide relief to the people in every way," he added.
