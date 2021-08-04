UrduPoint.com

PML-N Leadership's Narrative Same On Corruption: Jamshaid Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:46 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has divided in groups but their narrative was same on corruption and plundering the country

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no constitution in the world which allowed corruption and disobeying courts order.

He said everyone knew that how former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had come into the politics and how his party emerged and flourished in the country.

