PML-N Losing Political Grounds In Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

PML-N losing political grounds in Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was losing political grounds in Pakistan after speeches of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. There was no future of politics of PML-N in Pakistan, he expressed these views in an interview with a private television channel.

The opposition parties were feeling threat from Nawaz Sharif and that's why, the leaders of rival parties were trying to side line Ex Prime Minister.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were following the agenda of anti-economic and anti-Pakistan forces, he said.

The people would reject the narrative being portrayed by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, he added.

The leaders of PML-N could never be successful in their sinister design, he stated. Commenting on Senate elections, Sheikh Rashid said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would clinch the majority votes in Senate. In reply to a question about dialogue with Opposition, the minister said that Prime Minister would never compromise on corruption cases or hold talks with the opposition party leaders who demanding NRO.

