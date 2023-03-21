Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz made the country nuclear power without succumbing any pressure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz made the country nuclear power without succumbing any pressure.

PML-N leader and former member Punjab Assembly Shahid Mehmood Butt said this while talking to APP, here on Tuesday.

He said that no one could deny the fact that PML-N didn't take any pressure and rejected offers of Dollars, and conducted nuclear tests. He said the party had capability to face the prevailing situation.

"Nation should trust on PML-N leadership instead of any immature and inexperienced group of people who don't have any track record of confronting big challenges", he said.

Shahid Butt further said that Pakistanis were very strong nation and they would overcome economic challenges as well.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and coalition government was crusading for economic uplift of the country.

He said special incentives were being offered to the poor. Wheat flour and petrol supply on concessional rates reflected the commitment of the government.

He hoped that things would soon start changing towards right direction.