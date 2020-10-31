UrduPoint.com
PML-N MPA Condemns Anti State Narrative Of Nawaz Sharif, Ayaz Sadiq

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:31 PM

PML-N MPA condemns anti state narrative of Nawaz Sharif, Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nishat Khan Daha on Saturday strongly condemned anti state narrative of PML-N's senior leaders Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nishat Khan Daha on Saturday strongly condemned anti state narrative of PML-N's senior leaders Nawaz Sharif and Ayaz Sadiq.

The narrative of PML-N was pleasing the enemy, he said this while addressing a press conference here.

Nishat Daha stated that he felt sorry for the narrative of his senior party leadership. He observed that PML N leaders were talking against institutions. "If Nawaz Sharif think himself on right way then he should come back and face cases, pending with different courts," he said.

The MPA also maintained that he always remained part of PML-N. He also condemned violation of sanctity of mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

Nishat Daha said that a small group had hijacked PML-N. He, however urged Shahbaz Sharif to take control of the party.

The MPA said that he would be the first person, standing by Shahbaz Sharif, in case he assumed charge of party.

Shahbaz Sharif should chose party or Nawaz Sharif, he clarified.

Responding to a question, he remarked that PDM was doing politics of power only, adding the alliance did not give any importance to real issues of the masses.

He appealed the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of statement of PML-N leadership.

About Ayaz Sadiq's statement, Nishat Daha said that he should have been expelled from assembly by the Speaker National Assembly.

