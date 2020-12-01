UrduPoint.com
PML-N Submit Application For Extension In Shehbaz, Hamza Parole

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:40 PM

PML-N submit application for extension in Shehbaz, Hamza parole

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted an application for extension in parole of its president Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

The application has been submitted through party Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar to the Home department, government of Punjab, said PML-N sources.

The duration of five-day parole granted to Shehbaz and Hamza would end on Wednesday (tomorrow).

It was contended in the application that people from all over the country were still coming to offer condolence on the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar and wanted to meet Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz , thereforean extension in parole be granted.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Shehbaz Sharif and grandmother of Hamza Shehbaz had passed away on November 22 in London and was laid to rest on November 28 at Jati Umra, Raiwind.

