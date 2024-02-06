PML-N To Make Country Prosperous: Ranjha
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-N for NA 83 Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said on Tuesday
that the party would put the country on way to prosperity and work for public welfare
after being elected with a majority of votes.
Addressing corner meetings held at various villages of his constituency, he said only the PML-N
was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises.
He said that general elections would bring about democratic stability and elected representatives
would be able to play their role in a better way.
PML-N candidate for PP-74 Chaudhary Ikraam ul Haq said that the PML-N had always did politics
of public service.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR putting maximum efforts retrieve 13,972 acres land19 seconds ago
-
Comprehensive security measures unveil for General Elections 2024 in Islamabad42 seconds ago
-
Five profiteers held46 seconds ago
-
CM inaugurates initial phase of AIMTH49 seconds ago
-
26 outlaws netted, drugs, weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
ICCPO inaugurates Officers Mess, stable at security division in diplomatic enclave11 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
ICP busted thief gang, huge cache of booty recovered11 minutes ago
-
A history-sheeter injure in encounter11 minutes ago
-
ICP conducts flag march to maintain peace during elections11 minutes ago
-
800 rescuers, 1376 scouts to perform duty during elections11 minutes ago
-
ECP to announce unofficial results of all 859 constituencies till February 911 minutes ago