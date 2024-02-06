PML-N to make country prosperous: Ranjha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-N for NA 83 Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha said on Tuesday

that the party would put the country on way to prosperity and work for public welfare

after being elected with a majority of votes.

Addressing corner meetings held at various villages of his constituency, he said only the PML-N

was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises.

He said that general elections would bring about democratic stability and elected representatives

would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N candidate for PP-74 Chaudhary Ikraam ul Haq said that the PML-N had always did politics

of public service.