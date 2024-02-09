ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz' (PML-N) Candidate Bilal Azhar Kiani has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-60 Jhelum-I by securing 99,948 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Hassan Adeel, who bagged 90,474 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 44.08 percent.