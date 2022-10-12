UrduPoint.com

PML-Q Chief Shujaat Calls On PM Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 12, 2022 | 10:58 AM

PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

The meeting that has taken place ahead of PTI long march towards Islamabad has discussed the current political situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The political and overall situation of the country was discussed in the meeting held on Tuesday.

Further, it was agreed in the meeting that all the coalition parties of the government will continue to work together for the welfare of the people.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of National food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister of Law Nazir Tarar, Minister for Investment board Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Special Assistants of Prime Minister Malik Ahmed and Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.

The meeting took place at the moment when PTI is working on it's long march towards Islamabad. Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi of the PML-Q is the Chief Minister of Punjab and the time will prove soon if Punjab CM Elahi was with Imran Khan in reality or not.

Last week, PM Shehbaz had warned the PTI leadership that he could change its government in Punjab in a very short time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Punjab Muslim League (Q) Long March Rana SanaUllah Tariq Bashir All Government

Recent Stories

Putin to Meet With Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikist ..

Putin to Meet With Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan on Thursday - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Ab ..

Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Abbas - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Expects Erdogan to Inform Putin of Turkey' ..

Kremlin Expects Erdogan to Inform Putin of Turkey's Proposal on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 CIS Summit in Astana to Focus on Trade Relations - ..

CIS Summit in Astana to Focus on Trade Relations - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Security Concerns May Add to Energy Market Volatil ..

Security Concerns May Add to Energy Market Volatility - African Energy Chamber

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize 2nd Food Fest on Nov 11

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.