PML-Q Chief Shujaat calls on PM Shehbaz

The meeting that has taken place ahead of PTI long march towards Islamabad has discussed the current political situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The political and overall situation of the country was discussed in the meeting held on Tuesday.

Further, it was agreed in the meeting that all the coalition parties of the government will continue to work together for the welfare of the people.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of National food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister of Law Nazir Tarar, Minister for Investment board Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Special Assistants of Prime Minister Malik Ahmed and Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.

The meeting took place at the moment when PTI is working on it's long march towards Islamabad. Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi of the PML-Q is the Chief Minister of Punjab and the time will prove soon if Punjab CM Elahi was with Imran Khan in reality or not.

Last week, PM Shehbaz had warned the PTI leadership that he could change its government in Punjab in a very short time.