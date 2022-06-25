PML-Qâ€™s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate political party

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has announced his own political party after parting ways with PML-Q.

Due to disagreements with his elder brother, senior politician Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has announced his own political party, which is a blow for the PML-Q.

He made the revelation while addressing the media in Gujrat, where he blamed the divide in the Chaudhry family on PML-Q leader Tariq Bashir Cheema, who backed the PDM parties in a no-confidence motion against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Wajahat Hussain claimed that he attempted to mend the rift between Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi for five months. He further stated that the PML-Q leader's political career is being harmed by his sons, who are in control of him.

He said that Imran Masood had been chosen as the party's candidate for the PP-31 constituency and that Chaudhry Salik Hussain, a member of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet, had no involvement in politics in Gujrat, his hometown.