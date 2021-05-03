UrduPoint.com
PMLN MPA Azhar Chandia Meets CM

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

PMLN MPA Azhar Chandia meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA from PP-269 Azhar Abbas Chandia met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and apprised him about the problems of his constituency.

The chief minister promised solving those problems on priority, adding that the government was serving masses with sincerity and commitment. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is fulfilling every promise, the CM added. He regretted that the small cities were kept deprived of development by the past governments and pointed out the resources were diverted towards Muzaffargarh and other cities of south Punjab for the first time.

The foundation stone of the south Punjab secretariat had been laid and the building would be completed soon, he added.

The CM said that the past rulers always discriminated against the people of south Punjab.

Azhar Abbas Chandia expressed full confidence in the leadership of the chief minister and said "You have always listened to us while giving full respect and honour and has solved our problems."

